A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) as it 5-day change was -0.07%

As on March 22, 2023, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) started slowly as it slid -1.35% to $90.18. During the day, the stock rose to $91.665 and sunk to $90.12 before settling in for the price of $91.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAH posted a 52-week range of $76.60-$112.55.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 7.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $94.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $96.98.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 31100 workers. It has generated 285,451 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,823. The stock had 5.43 Receivables turnover and 1.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.05, operating margin was +8.19 and Pretax Margin of +7.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Consulting Services industry. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 94.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 104.24, making the entire transaction reach 1,563,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,240. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 5,064 for 104.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 528,074. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,948 in total.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.54 while generating a return on equity of 43.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.02, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 535.31.

In the same vein, BAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, BAH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.11 million was lower the volume of 1.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.45% that was lower than 24.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.