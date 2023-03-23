Search
admin
admin

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) EPS growth this year is 38.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Top Picks

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) established initial surge of 5.68% at $0.72, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8809 and sunk to $0.6749 before settling in for the price of $0.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACRX posted a 52-week range of $0.57-$7.60.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -30.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6390, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.4043.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 43 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 65,535 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -816,256. The stock had 6.33 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -33.18, operating margin was -1294.78 and Pretax Margin of -1245.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. industry. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 12.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 46,400 shares at the rate of 0.22, making the entire transaction reach 10,333 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,016,919.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1245.53.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.20% and is forecasted to reach -2.93 in the upcoming year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.12, and its Beta score is 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.80.

In the same vein, ACRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.1448.

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.78% that was higher than 104.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) is predicted to post EPS of -0.12 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every...

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) had a quiet start as...
Read more

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) average volume reaches $1.31M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Steve Mayer -
As on March 22, 2023, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) started slowly as it slid -3.66% to $0.34. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) last week performance was -6.82%

Shaun Noe -
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.51% at $10.80. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.