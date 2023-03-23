AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) EPS growth this year is 38.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) established initial surge of 5.68% at $0.72, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8809 and sunk to $0.6749 before settling in for the price of $0.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACRX posted a 52-week range of $0.57-$7.60.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -30.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6390, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.4043.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 43 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 65,535 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -816,256. The stock had 6.33 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -33.18, operating margin was -1294.78 and Pretax Margin of -1245.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. industry. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 12.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 46,400 shares at the rate of 0.22, making the entire transaction reach 10,333 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,016,919.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1245.53.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.20% and is forecasted to reach -2.93 in the upcoming year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.12, and its Beta score is 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.80.

In the same vein, ACRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.1448.

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.78% that was higher than 104.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.