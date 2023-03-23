Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.17

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.03% at $7.93. During the day, the stock rose to $8.33 and sunk to $7.91 before settling in for the price of $8.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADPT posted a 52-week range of $5.95-$15.19.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 37.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.58.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 790 employees. It has generated 234,567 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -253,406. The stock had 6.21 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.46, operating margin was -106.94 and Pretax Margin of -108.13.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 17,155 shares at the rate of 8.60, making the entire transaction reach 147,533 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 178,486. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s SVP and General Counsel sold 13,387 for 8.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 115,128. This particular insider is now the holder of 139,678 in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.38) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -108.03 while generating a return on equity of -37.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.43.

In the same vein, ADPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.78 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.71% that was lower than 90.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.