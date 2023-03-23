ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.54

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) had a quiet start as it plunged -17.44% to $1.16. During the day, the stock rose to $1.3504 and sunk to $1.0999 before settling in for the price of $1.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEY posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$2.30.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4380, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6090.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 169 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 365,647 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -38,247. The stock had 7.43 Receivables turnover and 2.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.97, operating margin was -14.99 and Pretax Margin of -10.55.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution industry. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.87%, in contrast to 3.80% institutional ownership.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -10.46 while generating a return on equity of -51.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.20%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.12.

In the same vein, AEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

Going through the that latest performance of [ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc., AEY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.16 million indicated improvement to the volume of 34113.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.0901.

Raw Stochastic average of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.11% that was higher than 49.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.