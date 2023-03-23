Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) average volume reaches $293.04K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price increase of 4.05% at $0.44. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4614 and sunk to $0.4249 before settling in for the price of $0.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALZN posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$1.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -133.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5713, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9016.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 8.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 0.43, making the entire transaction reach 2,149 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,060,001. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s 10% Owner bought 4,000 for 0.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,006. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,055,001 in total.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -160.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -133.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, ALZN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.5 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.0517.

Raw Stochastic average of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.81% that was higher than 74.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.