American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 13,188 M

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock priced at $14.29, up 2.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.54 and dropped to $14.245 before settling in for the closing price of $13.96. AAL’s price has ranged from $11.65 to $21.42 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 2.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 106.30%. With a float of $642.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 129700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of +3.68, and the pretax margin is +0.38.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 150,007. In this transaction EVP Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 9,954 shares at a rate of $15.07, taking the stock ownership to the 78,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s EVP Chief Operating Officer sold 74,614 for $16.03, making the entire transaction worth $1,195,727. This insider now owns 398,371 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Airlines Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

The latest stats from [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 28.71 million was superior to 25.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 39.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.68. The third major resistance level sits at $14.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.93.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.45 billion, the company has a total of 651,431K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 48,971 M while annual income is 127,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,188 M while its latest quarter income was 803,000 K.