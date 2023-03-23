Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) 14-day ATR is 2.26: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on March 22, 2023, Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) started slowly as it slid -4.28% to $36.91. During the day, the stock rose to $38.72 and sunk to $36.75 before settling in for the price of $38.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABCB posted a 52-week range of $34.28-$54.24.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 24.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.87.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2847 employees. It has generated 388,533 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +30.70 and Pretax Margin of +40.96.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Ameris Bancorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 91.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Director bought 670 shares at the rate of 41.20, making the entire transaction reach 27,604 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,872. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s Director sold 1,120 for 51.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,093. This particular insider is now the holder of 88,425 in total.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.34) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +31.33 while generating a return on equity of 11.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.60% and is forecasted to reach 5.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.39, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.74.

In the same vein, ABCB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.99, a figure that is expected to reach 1.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ameris Bancorp, ABCB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.84 million was better the volume of 0.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.47% While, its Average True Range was 2.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.41% that was higher than 38.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.