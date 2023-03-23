Asana Inc. (ASAN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.58 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.34% to $20.39. During the day, the stock rose to $21.6896 and sunk to $20.3503 before settling in for the price of $21.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASAN posted a 52-week range of $11.32-$47.28.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $204.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.77.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1666 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.76, operating margin was -72.84 and Pretax Margin of -73.63.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Asana Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.60%, in contrast to 48.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 689 shares at the rate of 21.58, making the entire transaction reach 14,869 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 166,621. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for 21.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 426,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 607,051 in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -74.52 while generating a return on equity of -145.52.

Asana Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in the upcoming year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Asana Inc. (ASAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.10.

In the same vein, ASAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Asana Inc., ASAN]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.92 million was inferior to the volume of 3.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.40% While, its Average True Range was 1.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.18% that was higher than 86.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.