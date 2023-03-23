Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $112.57: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.65% to $107.29. During the day, the stock rose to $110.84 and sunk to $107.27 before settling in for the price of $110.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATO posted a 52-week range of $97.71-$122.96.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $114.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $112.57.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4791 employees. It has generated 876,991 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 161,530. The stock had 11.69 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.30, operating margin was +21.92 and Pretax Margin of +20.28.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry. Atmos Energy Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 93.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s Director sold 12,500 shares at the rate of 117.14, making the entire transaction reach 1,464,295 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 228,846. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER sold 1,100 for 110.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 121,407. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,891 in total.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.93) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.42 while generating a return on equity of 8.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.99, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.28.

In the same vein, ATO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.65, a figure that is expected to reach 2.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Atmos Energy Corporation, ATO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.44 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.82% While, its Average True Range was 3.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.91% that was higher than 24.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) EPS growth this year is 478.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.15% to $510.00. During...
Read more

VMware Inc. (VMW) EPS is poised to hit 1.56 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer -
VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) flaunted slowness of -0.25% at $118.27, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) PE Ratio stood at $5.03: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Steve Mayer -
As on March 22, 2023, Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) started slowly as it slid -0.49% to $83.82. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.