C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) average volume reaches $1.52M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.72% to $94.96. During the day, the stock rose to $97.54 and sunk to $94.92 before settling in for the price of $96.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHRW posted a 52-week range of $86.60-$121.23.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.76.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17399 employees. It has generated 1,419,428 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 54,056. The stock had 6.44 Receivables turnover and 3.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.57, operating margin was +5.13 and Pretax Margin of +4.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s President, Global Forwarding sold 3,496 shares at the rate of 101.29, making the entire transaction reach 354,105 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,928. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s President, Managed Services sold 5,276 for 97.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 515,633. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,603 in total.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.38) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +3.81 while generating a return on equity of 55.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.02, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.69.

In the same vein, CHRW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.29, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Going through the that latest performance of [C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CHRW]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.36 million was inferior to the volume of 1.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.57% While, its Average True Range was 2.56.

Raw Stochastic average of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.84% that was lower than 30.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.