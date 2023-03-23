Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) latest performance of 18.40% is not what was on cards

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 18.40% to $4.89. During the day, the stock rose to $5.19 and sunk to $4.00 before settling in for the price of $4.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDIO posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$10.25.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.97.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.80%, in contrast to 55.60% institutional ownership.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.66) by $0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 61382.80.

Technical Analysis of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

[Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc., CDIO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 200.29% that was lower than 256.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.