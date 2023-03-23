Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) EPS growth this year is 32.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 22, 2023, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) started slowly as it slid -0.85% to $5.86. During the day, the stock rose to $6.05 and sunk to $5.8401 before settling in for the price of $5.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBR posted a 52-week range of $5.89-$10.39.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.02 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.02 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.24.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in the upcoming year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35.

In the same vein, EBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.75, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.24 million was better the volume of 1.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.72% that was lower than 47.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.