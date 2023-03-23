Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.46: Right on the Precipice

As on March 22, 2023, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.67% to $6.54. During the day, the stock rose to $6.76 and sunk to $6.45 before settling in for the price of $6.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CD posted a 52-week range of $4.18-$9.21.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 105.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $363.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.46.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1315 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.59, operating margin was +26.11 and Pretax Margin of +20.78.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.64%, in contrast to 48.70% institutional ownership.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 105.10%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.77.

In the same vein, CD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26.

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Chindata Group Holdings Limited, CD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.2 million was lower the volume of 1.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.44% that was lower than 63.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.