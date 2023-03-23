Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.77 million

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.32% to $9.41. During the day, the stock rose to $9.67 and sunk to $9.305 before settling in for the price of $9.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBS posted a 52-week range of $7.45-$12.04.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 136.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $683.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $338.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.80.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12372 employees. It has generated 1,557,416 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 184,248. The stock had 7.04 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.45, operating margin was +20.90 and Pretax Margin of +16.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.50%, in contrast to 14.90% institutional ownership.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 136.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.04, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.04.

In the same vein, SBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.85.

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

[Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, SBS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.25% that was lower than 43.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.