Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Moves -5.68% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on March 22, 2023, Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) started slowly as it slid -5.68% to $19.58. During the day, the stock rose to $20.60 and sunk to $19.54 before settling in for the price of $20.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUZ posted a 52-week range of $19.16-$41.69.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.33.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 286 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,665,350 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 583,192. The stock had 4.23 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.06, operating margin was +23.07 and Pretax Margin of +21.97.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 36,975 shares at the rate of 24.93, making the entire transaction reach 921,602 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,814. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 6,095 for 25.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 157,068. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,241 in total.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.88 while generating a return on equity of 3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in the upcoming year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.67, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.10.

In the same vein, CUZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cousins Properties Incorporated, CUZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.0 million was better the volume of 1.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.81% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.61% that was higher than 37.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.