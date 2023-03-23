Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.40

Analyst Insights

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.48% to $0.92. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9611 and sunk to $0.909 before settling in for the price of $0.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CS posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$8.02.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -324.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.68 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.0128, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.2954.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 50480 employees. It has generated 421,751 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -15.23 and Pretax Margin of -15.30.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Credit Suisse Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -34.26 while generating a return on equity of -16.37.

Credit Suisse Group AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -324.10%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.30.

In the same vein, CS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.72.

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

[Credit Suisse Group AG, CS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.2596.

Raw Stochastic average of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 302.00% that was higher than 137.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

