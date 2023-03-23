Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) volume exceeds 1.42 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) kicked off on March 21, 2023, at the price of $78.73, up 1.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.345 and dropped to $78.17 before settling in for the closing price of $77.64. Over the past 52 weeks, CCK has traded in a range of $66.00-$130.42.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 8.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 254.00%. With a float of $117.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26000 employees.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Crown Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 46,950. In this transaction VP & Corp Controller of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $93.90, taking the stock ownership to the 4,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s President – Americas Division sold 5,000 for $105.38, making the entire transaction worth $526,900. This insider now owns 80,328 shares in total.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.05) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 254.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.08% during the next five years compared to 9.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Crown Holdings Inc.’s (CCK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.96, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, Crown Holdings Inc.’s (CCK) raw stochastic average was set at 51.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.63 in the near term. At $80.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.28.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.72 billion has total of 120,091K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,943 M in contrast with the sum of 727,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,012 M and last quarter income was 89,000 K.