Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is -20.75% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on March 22, 2023, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) started slowly as it slid -5.90% to $101.03. During the day, the stock rose to $107.50 and sunk to $100.84 before settling in for the price of $107.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CFR posted a 52-week range of $101.87-$160.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $126.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $132.46.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4985 employees. It has generated 376,417 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +35.64 and Pretax Margin of +35.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 87.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment bought 700 shares at the rate of 108.28, making the entire transaction reach 75,796 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,291. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 9,500 for 106.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,012,622. This particular insider is now the holder of 114,729 in total.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.75) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +30.59 while generating a return on equity of 15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.40% and is forecasted to reach 10.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.50, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.42.

In the same vein, CFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.79, a figure that is expected to reach 2.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., CFR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.22 million was better the volume of 0.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.72% While, its Average True Range was 6.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.58% that was higher than 39.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.