D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) 14-day ATR is 0.06: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 10.97% to $0.90. During the day, the stock rose to $0.94 and sunk to $0.8529 before settling in for the price of $0.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HEPS posted a 52-week range of $0.59-$2.81.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -57.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $293.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9644, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8682.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.47%, in contrast to 14.20% institutional ownership.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -57.80% and is forecasted to reach -5.71 in the upcoming year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44.

In the same vein, HEPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

[D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., HEPS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.0580.

Raw Stochastic average of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.99% that was lower than 66.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.