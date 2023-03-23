Search
Steve Mayer
Evergy Inc. (EVRG) latest performance of -2.37% is not what was on cards

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.37% to $57.55. During the day, the stock rose to $59.07 and sunk to $57.53 before settling in for the price of $58.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVRG posted a 52-week range of $54.12-$73.12.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $229.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $229.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.02.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4512 employees. It has generated 1,298,559 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 166,822. The stock had 9.36 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.06, operating margin was +22.26 and Pretax Margin of +13.74.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Evergy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 86.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s EVP – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 22,500 shares at the rate of 59.81, making the entire transaction reach 1,345,689 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,993. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s Director sold 400 for 70.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,003. This particular insider is now the holder of 480 in total.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.88) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +12.85 while generating a return on equity of 8.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evergy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evergy Inc. (EVRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.62, and its Beta score is 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28.

In the same vein, EVRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

[Evergy Inc., EVRG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Evergy Inc. (EVRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.02% that was lower than 23.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

