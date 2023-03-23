First BanCorp. (FBP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.47M

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) flaunted slowness of -5.28% at $11.30, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $11.965 and sunk to $11.29 before settling in for the price of $11.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FBP posted a 52-week range of $11.05-$16.40.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $177.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.15.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the First BanCorp. industry. First BanCorp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 98.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 11.61, making the entire transaction reach 34,827 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 84,895. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Director bought 500 for 12.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,325. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,928 in total.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.4) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First BanCorp. (FBP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.12, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.61.

In the same vein, FBP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [First BanCorp., FBP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.52 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of First BanCorp. (FBP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.78% that was higher than 36.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.