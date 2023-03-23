First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Open at price of $22.92: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.33% to $22.08. During the day, the stock rose to $23.14 and sunk to $22.055 before settling in for the price of $23.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FFBC posted a 52-week range of $18.75-$26.72.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.13.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2108 employees. It has generated 367,783 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +31.18 and Pretax Margin of +31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. First Financial Bancorp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 75.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 7,634 shares at the rate of 22.01, making the entire transaction reach 168,024 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 553,665. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Director bought 415 for 22.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,134. This particular insider is now the holder of 85,561 in total.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.69) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +28.07 while generating a return on equity of 10.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.60, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.75.

In the same vein, FFBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

Going through the that latest performance of [First Financial Bancorp., FFBC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.85 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.60% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.61% that was higher than 31.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.