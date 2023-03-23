FMC Corporation (FMC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $779.19K

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.86% to $118.06. During the day, the stock rose to $121.69 and sunk to $117.88 before settling in for the price of $121.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FMC posted a 52-week range of $98.24-$140.99.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $126.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $117.89.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6600 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 879,136 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 126,061. The stock had 1.98 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.14, operating margin was +22.25 and Pretax Margin of +16.96.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. FMC Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 92.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s EVP and CFO sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 127.77, making the entire transaction reach 638,835 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,061. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s EVP, President, FMC Americas sold 1,955 for 129.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 252,761. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,478 in total.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.33) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +14.34 while generating a return on equity of 25.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.60% and is forecasted to reach 8.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FMC Corporation (FMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.96, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 86.11.

In the same vein, FMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.57, a figure that is expected to reach 1.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FMC Corporation (FMC)

[FMC Corporation, FMC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.81% While, its Average True Range was 3.24.

Raw Stochastic average of FMC Corporation (FMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.53% that was higher than 22.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.