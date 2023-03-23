Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) plunge -9.53% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.51% at $3.89. During the day, the stock rose to $4.11 and sunk to $3.80 before settling in for the price of $3.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOTU posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$5.49.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 91.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $259.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $251.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.20.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.15%, in contrast to 21.70% institutional ownership.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $648.33, and its Beta score is -0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.03.

In the same vein, GOTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.17% that was lower than 142.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.