Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) EPS growth this year is -13.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 22, 2023, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) started slowly as it slid -4.55% to $2.52. During the day, the stock rose to $2.64 and sunk to $2.51 before settling in for the price of $2.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOL posted a 52-week range of $2.00-$7.94.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -57.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $545.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.33.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13751 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.21, operating margin was +2.20 and Pretax Margin of -9.99.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.00%, in contrast to 6.70% institutional ownership.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by -$1.17. This company achieved a net margin of -10.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in the upcoming year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.02.

In the same vein, GOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., GOL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.46 million was lower the volume of 1.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.67% that was higher than 90.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) 14-day ATR is 0.27: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer -
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.69% to...
Read more

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) return on Assets touches 4.68: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is predicted to post EPS of 4.07 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer -
Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) flaunted slowness of -3.78% at $35.63, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

