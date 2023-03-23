Guess’ Inc. (GES) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.99 million

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) flaunted slowness of -3.66% at $18.69, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $19.43 and sunk to $18.67 before settling in for the price of $19.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GES posted a 52-week range of $14.27-$24.66.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 302.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.19.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.75, operating margin was +9.51 and Pretax Margin of +7.37.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Guess’ Inc. industry. Guess’ Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 60.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 19, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 16.60, making the entire transaction reach 166,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 199,552.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.55) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +5.57 while generating a return on equity of 25.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 302.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 57.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guess’ Inc. (GES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.52, and its Beta score is 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41.

In the same vein, GES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Guess’ Inc. (GES)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Guess’ Inc., GES]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Guess’ Inc. (GES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.90% that was higher than 37.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.