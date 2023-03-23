Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) average volume reaches $1.64M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.97% at $37.88. During the day, the stock rose to $39.04 and sunk to $37.78 before settling in for the price of $39.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOG posted a 52-week range of $29.80-$51.77.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.69.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6300 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 913,513 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 117,684. The stock had 3.13 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.82, operating margin was +16.20 and Pretax Margin of +16.18.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s SVP – HDFSI sold 2,239 shares at the rate of 50.17, making the entire transaction reach 112,324 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,474. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02, Company’s President and CEO bought 25,750 for 38.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,002,628. This particular insider is now the holder of 508,870 in total.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +12.88 while generating a return on equity of 27.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 43.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.63, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.89.

In the same vein, HOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.96, a figure that is expected to reach 1.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.52% While, its Average True Range was 1.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.43% that was higher than 34.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.