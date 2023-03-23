Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) PE Ratio stood at $5.08: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.59% at $16.39. During the day, the stock rose to $17.02 and sunk to $16.39 before settling in for the price of $17.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLF posted a 52-week range of $12.04-$34.51.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.36.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 10100 employees. It has generated 515,287 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 31,812. The stock had 64.57 Receivables turnover and 1.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.86, operating margin was +10.30 and Pretax Margin of +8.16.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 19.32, making the entire transaction reach 289,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s Director bought 8,500 for 19.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 165,620. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,060 in total.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.8) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +6.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.08, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.71.

In the same vein, HLF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.42 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.24% that was lower than 79.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.