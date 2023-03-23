Investors must take note of Douglas Elliman Inc.’s (DOUG) performance last week, which was -2.24%.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) kicked off on March 21, 2023, at the price of $3.03, up 3.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.125 and dropped to $2.98 before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. Over the past 52 weeks, DOUG has traded in a range of $2.84-$7.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 313.10%. With a float of $67.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 930 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.78, operating margin of -0.15, and the pretax margin is +0.01.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Douglas Elliman Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 399,340. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $3.99, taking the stock ownership to the 2,876,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $3.93, making the entire transaction worth $157,200. This insider now owns 135,587 shares in total.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -0.55 while generating a return on equity of -2.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 313.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Douglas Elliman Inc.’s (DOUG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)

Looking closely at Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s (DOUG) raw stochastic average was set at 8.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.64. However, in the short run, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.12. Second resistance stands at $3.20. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.83.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 255.28 million has total of 84,416K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,153 M in contrast with the sum of -5,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 207,330 K and last quarter income was -18,420 K.