Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is predicted to post EPS of 4.07 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) flaunted slowness of -3.78% at $35.63, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $37.10 and sunk to $35.56 before settling in for the price of $37.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JXN posted a 52-week range of $23.56-$49.60.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.51.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2975 employees. It has generated 3,735,815 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +49.65 and Pretax Margin of +48.87.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Jackson Financial Inc. industry. Jackson Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.90%, in contrast to 92.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s SVP, Controller and CAO sold 1,271 shares at the rate of 36.75, making the entire transaction reach 46,709 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,186. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 13,500 for 36.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 493,695. This particular insider is now the holder of 124,412 in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.9) by $1.34. This company achieved a net margin of +39.15 while generating a return on equity of 60.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.60% and is forecasted to reach 18.84 in the upcoming year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.63.

In the same vein, JXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 63.41, a figure that is expected to reach 4.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Jackson Financial Inc., JXN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.33 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.59% While, its Average True Range was 2.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.39% that was higher than 53.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.