JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) EPS is poised to hit 3.47 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on March 22, 2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) started slowly as it slid -2.58% to $127.18. During the day, the stock rose to $130.655 and sunk to $127.08 before settling in for the price of $130.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JPM posted a 52-week range of $101.28-$144.34.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.96 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.91 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $389.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $138.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $125.26.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 293723 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 536,362 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +29.90 and Pretax Margin of +29.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 70.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 19, this organization’s Director bought 375 shares at the rate of 134.53, making the entire transaction reach 50,448 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,040. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 17, Company’s General Counsel sold 23,148 for 140.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,247,803. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,311 in total.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.06) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +23.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.30% and is forecasted to reach 13.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.52, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.09.

In the same vein, JPM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.09, a figure that is expected to reach 3.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [JPMorgan Chase & Co., JPM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 24.18 million was better the volume of 13.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.29% While, its Average True Range was 4.37.

Raw Stochastic average of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.07% that was higher than 24.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.