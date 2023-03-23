Last month’s performance of 7.72% for MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) is certainly impressive

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.87, soaring 6.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.36 and dropped to $6.80 before settling in for the closing price of $6.69. Within the past 52 weeks, MGNX’s price has moved between $2.13 and $10.20.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -0.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.20%. With a float of $59.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 357 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.33, operating margin of -79.91, and the pretax margin is -78.82.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MacroGenics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 32,393. In this transaction Senior VP and General Counsel of this company sold 5,372 shares at a rate of $6.03, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for $5.07, making the entire transaction worth $2,532,600. This insider now owns 9,579,963 shares in total.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.38) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -78.82 while generating a return on equity of -62.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, MacroGenics Inc.’s (MGNX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.39 in the near term. At $7.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.53. The third support level lies at $6.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 460.09 million based on 61,839K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 151,940 K and income totals -119,760 K. The company made 73,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.