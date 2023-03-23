Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $99.31: Right on the Precipice

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.44% at $91.31. During the day, the stock rose to $93.12 and sunk to $91.25 before settling in for the price of $92.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LDOS posted a 52-week range of $87.24-$111.12.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $135.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $96.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $99.31.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 45000 employees. It has generated 319,911 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,222. The stock had 6.34 Receivables turnover and 1.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.48, operating margin was +7.88 and Pretax Margin of +6.15.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Leidos Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 78.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director sold 6,189 shares at the rate of 109.20, making the entire transaction reach 675,839 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,463. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,601 for 106.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 170,523. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,874 in total.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.57) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.76 while generating a return on equity of 15.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leidos Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.70% and is forecasted to reach 7.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.46, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.44.

In the same vein, LDOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.95, a figure that is expected to reach 1.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.08 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.98% While, its Average True Range was 1.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.33% that was lower than 21.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.