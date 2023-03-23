Life Storage Inc. (LSI) is expecting 22.50% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) stock priced at $126.13, down -1.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $126.86 and dropped to $122.04 before settling in for the closing price of $125.78. LSI’s price has ranged from $94.02 to $151.76 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 14.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 33.00%. With a float of $84.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2508 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.68, operating margin of +44.63, and the pretax margin is +35.68.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Life Storage Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 611,345. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 6,130 shares at a rate of $99.73, taking the stock ownership to the 71,921 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s CEO sold 5,044 for $131.22, making the entire transaction worth $661,874. This insider now owns 61,305 shares in total.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +34.50 while generating a return on equity of 10.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 25.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Life Storage Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 77.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.22, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Life Storage Inc. (LSI)

Looking closely at Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.62.

During the past 100 days, Life Storage Inc.’s (LSI) raw stochastic average was set at 84.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.54. However, in the short run, Life Storage Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $126.48. Second resistance stands at $129.08. The third major resistance level sits at $131.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $116.84.

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.44 billion, the company has a total of 85,062K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,038 M while annual income is 358,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 274,680 K while its latest quarter income was 93,780 K.