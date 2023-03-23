LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.21

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.71% to $3.45. During the day, the stock rose to $3.55 and sunk to $3.44 before settling in for the price of $3.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LL posted a 52-week range of $3.34-$16.08.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -129.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $109.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.48.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2300 employees. It has generated 482,904 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,253. The stock had 338.11 Receivables turnover and 1.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.12, operating margin was -0.18 and Pretax Margin of -1.22.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry. LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 78.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 08, this organization’s Director bought 6,635 shares at the rate of 9.86, making the entire transaction reach 65,391 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,625.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1.09 while generating a return on equity of -4.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -129.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10.

In the same vein, LL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL)

Going through the that latest performance of [LL Flooring Holdings Inc., LL]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.12 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.64% that was lower than 56.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.