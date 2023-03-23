Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) 14-day ATR is 1.14: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.67% to $51.31. During the day, the stock rose to $52.56 and sunk to $51.26 before settling in for the price of $52.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMP posted a 52-week range of $44.79-$60.55.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $205.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $200.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.10.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1655 employees. It has generated 2,027,553 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 519,154. The stock had 15.46 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.76, operating margin was +33.59 and Pretax Margin of +25.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.39%, in contrast to 52.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Director sold 2,892 shares at the rate of 53.43, making the entire transaction reach 154,524 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,095.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.29) by -$0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +25.60 while generating a return on equity of 47.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.48, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 108.78.

In the same vein, MMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.11, a figure that is expected to reach 1.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., MMP]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.41 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.28% that was lower than 19.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.