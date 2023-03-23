National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) 14-day ATR is 0.98: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.65% at $40.89. During the day, the stock rose to $42.55 and sunk to $40.88 before settling in for the price of $42.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNN posted a 52-week range of $38.05-$48.76.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $178.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $177.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.57.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 77 employees. It has generated 10,039,649 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,345,792. The stock had 228.51 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.65, operating margin was +61.24 and Pretax Margin of +43.29.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. National Retail Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 92.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 10,520 shares at the rate of 48.06, making the entire transaction reach 505,591 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 203,717.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +43.29 while generating a return on equity of 8.34.

National Retail Properties Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.76, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.75.

In the same vein, NNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.37% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.40% that was higher than 18.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.