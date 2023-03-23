Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) volume hits 1.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

Markets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) established initial surge of 1.47% at $37.18, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $37.77 and sunk to $36.74 before settling in for the price of $36.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDU posted a 52-week range of $9.29-$46.63.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -445.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $169.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $166.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.72.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 46653 employees. It has generated 456,220 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -174,499. The stock had 20.96 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.51, operating margin was -17.61 and Pretax Margin of -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. industry. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 55.60% institutional ownership.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 11/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -445.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.06.

In the same vein, EDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., EDU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.24% While, its Average True Range was 2.36.

Raw Stochastic average of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.58% that was lower than 69.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) average volume reaches $293.04K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Shaun Noe -
Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price increase of 4.05% at $0.44. During the day, the...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) last week performance was 3.62%

Sana Meer -
CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.71% to $52.95. During...
Read more

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.35

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.