Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) PE Ratio stood at $6.94: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Markets

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) flaunted slowness of -4.68% at $8.76, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $9.345 and sunk to $8.71 before settling in for the price of $9.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NYCB posted a 52-week range of $5.81-$11.18.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $682.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $672.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.25.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7497 employees. It has generated 311,191 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +38.62 and Pretax Margin of +35.41.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the New York Community Bancorp Inc. industry. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 44.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s Sr EVP & President of Banking sold 4,600 shares at the rate of 9.97, making the entire transaction reach 45,863 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 123,033. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s Director bought 30,800 for 24.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 756,756. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,800 in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.26) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.52 while generating a return on equity of 8.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.94, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.00.

In the same vein, NYCB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 14.6 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 146.42% that was higher than 63.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.94: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.04% to $2.23. During the...
Read more

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) EPS is poised to hit -0.79 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.82% to...
Read more

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) went down -5.65% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
As on March 22, 2023, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) started slowly as it slid -5.65% to $14.53. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.