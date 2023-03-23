Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) performance over the last week is recorded 1.32%

As on March 22, 2023, Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) started slowly as it slid -4.23% to $198.38. During the day, the stock rose to $207.28 and sunk to $198.34 before settling in for the price of $207.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADSK posted a 52-week range of $163.20-$235.01.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 19.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $214.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $208.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $201.07.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 13700 employees. It has generated 360,949 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 60,073. The stock had 5.90 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.54, operating margin was +20.06 and Pretax Margin of +19.13.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Autodesk Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 95.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 1,557 shares at the rate of 205.71, making the entire transaction reach 320,290 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,609. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Director sold 309 for 199.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,639. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,815 in total.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $1.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.7) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +16.64 while generating a return on equity of 82.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.60% and is forecasted to reach 8.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.54, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.23.

In the same vein, ADSK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.78, a figure that is expected to reach 1.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Autodesk Inc., ADSK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.75 million was better the volume of 1.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.89% While, its Average True Range was 7.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.56% that was lower than 47.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

