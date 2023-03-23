Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.8386: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.01% to $0.12. During the day, the stock rose to $0.134 and sunk to $0.118 before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVOS posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$3.32.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1313, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8386.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 113 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 54,100 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -25,943. The stock had 4.31 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.88, operating margin was -45.93 and Pretax Margin of -48.05.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.25%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 20, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 2.23, making the entire transaction reach 11,156 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 217,717. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 2.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 212,717 in total.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -47.95 while generating a return on equity of -12.14.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.60%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.86.

In the same vein, NVOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43.

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., NVOS]. Its last 5-days volume of 28.14 million was inferior to the volume of 30.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.0237.

Raw Stochastic average of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 237.21% that was higher than 127.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.