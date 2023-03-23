Search
Steve Mayer
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Braskem S.A. (BAK) last week performance was -3.89%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) flaunted slowness of -3.75% at $6.67, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $7.015 and sunk to $6.67 before settling in for the price of $6.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAK posted a 52-week range of $6.78-$19.84.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 102.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 308.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $398.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.20.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Braskem S.A. industry. Braskem S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 77.50%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.01) by -$0.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Braskem S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 308.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 102.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Braskem S.A. (BAK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.31, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14.

In the same vein, BAK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Braskem S.A. (BAK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Braskem S.A., BAK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.68 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Braskem S.A. (BAK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.50% that was lower than 49.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

