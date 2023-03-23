Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) last week performance was 3.62%

Analyst Insights

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.71% to $52.95. During the day, the stock rose to $54.82 and sunk to $52.91 before settling in for the price of $53.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEIX posted a 52-week range of $33.79-$79.17.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.87.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1860 employees. It has generated 1,235,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 251,064. The stock had 14.72 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.89, operating margin was +35.81 and Pretax Margin of +24.73.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Thermal Coal industry. CONSOL Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 93.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 64.34, making the entire transaction reach 128,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,245. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 500 for 78.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 473,020 in total.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.41) by $1.98. This company achieved a net margin of +20.32 while generating a return on equity of 50.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.20% and is forecasted to reach 20.06 in the upcoming year.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.06, and its Beta score is 1.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.14.

In the same vein, CEIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.05, a figure that is expected to reach 5.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

[CONSOL Energy Inc., CEIX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.84% While, its Average True Range was 2.81.

Raw Stochastic average of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.46% that was lower than 60.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) average volume reaches $293.04K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Shaun Noe -
Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price increase of 4.05% at $0.44. During the day, the...
Read more

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.35

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) volume hits 1.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

Steve Mayer -
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) established initial surge of 1.47% at $37.18, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.