Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) last week performance was -8.39%

Analyst Insights

As on March 22, 2023, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.64% to $0.71. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7252 and sunk to $0.68 before settling in for the price of $0.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KSCP posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$6.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -129.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3193, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3758.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -44.04, operating margin was -439.09 and Pretax Margin of -579.88.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Knightscope Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.68%, in contrast to 9.10% institutional ownership.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -580.00.

Knightscope Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -129.80%.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.20.

In the same vein, KSCP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98.

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Knightscope Inc., KSCP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.75 million was better the volume of 0.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.0972.

Raw Stochastic average of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.42% that was higher than 88.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) PE Ratio stood at $5.08: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Sana Meer -
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.59% at $16.39. During the day, the...
Read more

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) went down -4.36% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Sana Meer -
KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.36% to $18.00. During...
Read more

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) last month volatility was 5.72%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.34%...
Read more

