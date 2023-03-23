Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) last week performance was -8.39%

As on March 22, 2023, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.64% to $0.71. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7252 and sunk to $0.68 before settling in for the price of $0.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KSCP posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$6.20.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -129.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3193, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3758.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -44.04, operating margin was -439.09 and Pretax Margin of -579.88.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Knightscope Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.68%, in contrast to 9.10% institutional ownership.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -580.00.

Knightscope Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -129.80%.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.20.

In the same vein, KSCP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98.

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Knightscope Inc., KSCP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.75 million was better the volume of 0.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.0972.

Raw Stochastic average of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.42% that was higher than 88.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.