Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) last week performance was -0.50%

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) flaunted slowness of -1.59% at $330.82, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $339.835 and sunk to $330.71 before settling in for the price of $336.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ODFL posted a 52-week range of $231.31-$381.81.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $339.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $292.57.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 23471 employees. It has generated 266,715 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 58,675. The stock had 10.40 Receivables turnover and 1.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.11, operating margin was +29.65 and Pretax Margin of +29.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. industry. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.82%, in contrast to 76.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s SVP – Operations sold 1,208 shares at the rate of 344.71, making the entire transaction reach 416,410 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,082. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 20,000 for 351.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,036,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 822,707 in total.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.68) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +22.00 while generating a return on equity of 37.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.10% and is forecasted to reach 13.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.15, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.38.

In the same vein, ODFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.18, a figure that is expected to reach 2.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., ODFL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.94% While, its Average True Range was 9.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.44% that was lower than 37.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

