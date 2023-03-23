Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) last week performance was 0.79%

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.68% at $57.27. During the day, the stock rose to $62.63 and sunk to $57.21 before settling in for the price of $58.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WGO posted a 52-week range of $43.05-$70.53.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 26.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.79.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7445 employees. It has generated 665,914 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,470. The stock had 19.52 Receivables turnover and 2.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.15, operating margin was +11.87 and Pretax Margin of +10.38.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2022, the organization reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.82) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +7.88 while generating a return on equity of 33.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.10% and is forecasted to reach 7.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.41, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.00.

In the same vein, WGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.59, a figure that is expected to reach 1.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.89 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.49% While, its Average True Range was 2.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.65% that was lower than 40.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.