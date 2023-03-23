Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) EPS growth this year is 130.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 22, 2023, Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) started slowly as it slid -1.67% to $75.38. During the day, the stock rose to $77.695 and sunk to $75.32 before settling in for the price of $76.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLNT posted a 52-week range of $54.15-$88.31.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 16.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 130.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.23.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2795 workers. It has generated 335,160 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 35,564. The stock had 16.86 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.36, operating margin was +24.56 and Pretax Margin of +17.23.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s Div President, Corp Stores sold 86 shares at the rate of 74.05, making the entire transaction reach 6,368 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,721. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 61 for 74.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,517. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,342 in total.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 130.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in the upcoming year.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $64.04, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.57.

In the same vein, PLNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Planet Fitness Inc., PLNT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.76 million was lower the volume of 0.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.31% While, its Average True Range was 2.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.58% that was lower than 34.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.