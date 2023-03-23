Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) 20 Days SMA touch -2.68%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Analyst Insights

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -8.83% at $0.09. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1149 and sunk to $0.0911 before settling in for the price of $0.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBTS posted a 52-week range of $0.08-$2.21.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $225.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1072, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5572.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 198 employees. It has generated 162,085 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -47,178. The stock had 1.29 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.39, operating margin was -25.28 and Pretax Margin of -30.09.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.76%, in contrast to 1.38% institutional ownership.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.11 while generating a return on equity of -11.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84.

In the same vein, PBTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08.

Technical Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.63 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 15.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.0122.

Raw Stochastic average of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.35% that was lower than 121.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) plunge -0.27% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Sana Meer -
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.84% to $135.78....
Read more

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Open at price of $5.16: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Amdocs Limited (DOX) Moves -0.94% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Shaun Noe -
Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) flaunted slowness of -0.94% at $92.78, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.