ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $447.36K

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.60% at $11.50. During the day, the stock rose to $12.63 and sunk to $11.50 before settling in for the price of $11.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACDC posted a 52-week range of $11.88-$27.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.21.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2522 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.41, operating margin was -5.08 and Pretax Margin of -12.73.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. ProFrac Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 30.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,500,000 shares at the rate of 1.16, making the entire transaction reach 1,740,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,500,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -12.63.

ProFrac Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.74 in the upcoming year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 290.69.

In the same vein, ACDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.11% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.87% that was higher than 71.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.