Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) volume hits 0.59 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.51% to $56.57. During the day, the stock rose to $58.87 and sunk to $56.53 before settling in for the price of $58.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRGS posted a 52-week range of $40.33-$59.36.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.10.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2071 employees. It has generated 290,687 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 45,905. The stock had 4.77 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.52, operating margin was +21.17 and Pretax Margin of +19.48.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 15, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 156 shares at the rate of 57.97, making the entire transaction reach 9,043 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,332. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt sold 875 for 58.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,291 in total.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 11/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.09) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.79 while generating a return on equity of 23.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Progress Software Corporation (PRGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.32, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.87.

In the same vein, PRGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Progress Software Corporation, PRGS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.56 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.33 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.93% that was higher than 21.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.